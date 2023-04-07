Blast at north Iraqi airport raises tension in Kurdish area

BAGHDAD (AP) — Officials say an explosion has struck next to an international airport in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region. The blast at the Suleimaniyah airport Friday came days after Turkey closed its airspace to flights to and from the airport, citing an alleged increase in Kurdish militant activity threatening flight safety. There were conflicting reports from Kurdish officials over the blast but the airport’s security directorate said in a statement that the explosion took place near the airport perimeter and caused a fire but no injuries. Turkey has spent years fighting Kurdish militants in its east. Large Kurdish communities also live in neighboring Iraq and Syria.

By SALAR SALIM and QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA Associated Press

