Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:41 AM

Silvio Berlusconi diagnosed with leukemia, Italian newspaper reports

By Barbie Nadeau

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has been diagnosed with leukemia, according to Corriere della Serra, one of Italy’s most prominent newspapers of record.

His spokesman, Paolo Russo, did not deny the reports when asked, and said he is “not authorized to give health info but the Corriere della Sera is the most authoritative Italian newspaper.”

A second spokesperson did not deny the report when contacted.

Berlusconi was hospitalized on Wednesday with breathing problems.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content