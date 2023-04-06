OpenAI to offer remedies to resolve Italy’s ChatGPT ban

LONDON (AP) — Italian regulators say the company behind ChatGPT will propose measures to resolve data privacy concerns that sparked the country’s temporary ban on the artificial intelligence chatbot. The Italian data protection authority said Thursday that OpenAI promised to set out measures to address the concerns during a video call with company executives including its CEO. Those remedies have not been detailed. The watchdog says it didn’t want to hamper AI’s development but stressed to OpenAI the importance of complying with the 27-nation EU’s stringent privacy rules. The watchdog last week blocked San Francisco-based OpenAI’s popular chatbot while it investigates a possible breach of European Union data privacy rules.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.