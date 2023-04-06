Bottle battle: Boston talks of banning tiny bottles of booze

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston city councilor has proposed barring city liquor stores from selling the single-serve bottles that hold 100 milliliters or less of booze – both as a way to address alcohol abuse and excessive litter. Councilor Ricardo Arroyo says several other Massachusetts communities have banned the sale of the tiny bottles and the impact on public health and the environment has been tangible. But the proposed ban on minis is receiving pushback from the liquor industry. The Massachusetts Package Store Association says a ban would hurt locally owned businesses financially without addressing the underlying problems of litter and alcohol abuse.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.