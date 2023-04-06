Biden vetoes bill that sought to toss EPA water protections

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defending his administration’s actions on clean water, President Joe Biden on Thursday vetoed a congressional resolution that would have overturned protections for the nation’s waterways that Republicans have criticized as overly intrusive. Republicans — and some Democrats — targeted an Environmental Protection Agency rule protecting thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, labeling it an environmental overreach that harms businesses, developers and farmers. In separate votes, the House and Senate used the Congressional Review Act to enact a measure blocking the rule. In his veto message, Biden said the measure would leave Americans without a clear definition of “Waters of the United States.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.