Japan police arrest 2 in food prank at beef bowl diner

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police have arrested two men who posted a clip in which one of them is eating ginger from a communal container with his chopsticks at a famous beef bowl restaurant. It’s part of a series of pranks that had earlier hit sushi chains and became known as “sushi terrorism.” In the video, Ryu Shimazu is seen repeatedly shoveling shredded red ginger _ staple topping for the beef bowl _ into his mouth pressed against the container, with his chopsticks, instead of a thong that customers are supposed to use. He and his friend admitted the charges of obstructing business and property destruction and told police they wanted to make people laugh. The restaurant chain said the prank caused discomfort to customers.

