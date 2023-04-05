Delivery driver gets life for killing woman, setting fire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An appliance delivery man has been sentenced to life in prison for beating a 75-year-old woman to death and setting her on fire at her Florida home. Court records show that a Palm Beach County circuit judge gave Jorge Dupre Lachazo two life sentences, plus another 30-year sentence on Wednesday. The 24-year-old was convicted in January of first-degree murder, burglary and arson. Officials say Dupre Lachazo and another man delivered a washer and dryer to Evelyn Smith Udell’s Boca Raton, Florida, home in August 2019. The other man went outside and reported hearing screams minutes later. Defense attorneys argued the slaying wasn’t premeditated or intentional.

