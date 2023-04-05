Chicago firefighter critically injured in high-rise blaze

CHICAGO (AP) — Three firefighters were injured, one critically, while battling a blaze in a high-rise building on Chicago’s North Side. The blaze was reported before 8 a.m. Wednesday on the 27th floor of the condo and apartment building in the Gold Coast neighborhood. The fire department says most of the blaze has been extinguished, but that crews are still addressing hot spots. Fire Department Director Larry Langford says officials don’t yet know how the fire started. He says one of the injured firefighters is in “very critical” condition and two others are stable. No building residents have been reported injured.

