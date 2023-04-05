Australian opposition against Indigenous Voice in Parliament

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s main opposition party has decided to oppose the government’s model for constitutional recognition of Indigenous people in a development that appears to doom the prospects of a successful referendum this year. A referendum has not succeeded in changing Australia’s Constitution since 1977, and bipartisan support of the major political parties is widely regarded as a prerequisite for success. Lawmakers in the conservative Liberal Party said Wednesday they’ll oppose the government’s proposal to create a so-called Indigenous Voice to Parliament. The Voice would be an elected group charged with advocating Indigenous interests to Parliament, but would not have a vote on laws. The Liberal Party is the second largest after the ruling center-left Labor Party.

