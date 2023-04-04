Tiger Woods unsure whether this year’s Masters will be his last

By Ben Church, CNN

Tiger Woods says he’s unsure whether this year’s Masters will be the last of his career with the 47-year-old acutely aware of his injury struggles.

The golf icon is preparing for his 25th appearance at the major — which starts April 6 — but told reporters Tuesday that the thought of this being the last time competing at Augusta National had crossed his mind.

“I don’t know how many more I have in me. So just to be able to appreciate the time that I have here and cherish the memories,” the five-time Masters champion said.

Woods made a dramatic comeback to golf at last year’s event after a serious car crash in 2021 which caused severe injuries to his leg.

He said that amputation had been “on the table” following the incident but he eventually recovered enough to return to competition.

The 15-time major winner says he now has a different appreciation of the game but insists he can still be competitive on the course.

“I think my game is better than it was last year at this particular time,” he said, speaking about his recovery.

“I think my endurance is better but it aches a little bit more than it did last year just because at that particular time when I came back, I really had not pushed it that often.

“I just have to be cognizant of how much I can push it.”

Not being able to take part in as many tournaments as he once did has given Woods more time to enjoy life away from the sport.

In particular, he says he’s had more time to bond with his son, Charlie, who has displayed some impressive skills of his own.

“I’ve always enjoyed the seclusion of practicing and getting ready for events, and then obviously taking what I have done in practice into game time and be able to display that. It’s harder now,” Woods added.

“But the joy is different now. I’ve been able to spend more time with my son, and we’ve been able to create our own memories out there.

“It’s incredible, the bonding and the moments that come because of this sport.”

A shock victory would see Woods tie Jack Nicklaus as the most successful Masters champion in history with six wins.

It comes as Woods was named on Forbes’ world’s billionaires list, with the golfer reportedly worth $1.1 billion.

He joins LeBron James as the only two active athletes on the list. According to Forbes, they are the first athletes to hit the 10-digit net worth mark while still active in their respective sports.

