Biden offers $450M for clean energy projects at coal mines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is making $450 million available for solar farms and other clean energy projects nationwide at the site of current or former coal mines. The funding is part of President Joe Biden’s efforts to combat climate change. Up to five projects nationwide will be funded through the 2021 infrastructure law, at least two set aside for solar farms. The White House said Tuesday it’ll allow developers of clean energy projects to take advantage of billions of dollars in new bonuses. The bonuses are being offered in addition to investment and production tax credits available through the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has decried what he calls Biden’s anti-coal agenda.

