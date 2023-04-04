AVOID THE AREA: Deputies responding to man with a rifle on Zabala Road, shelter-in-place issued

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office advises people to avoid the area of Zabala Road.

A man holding a rifle walking near the area has deputies responding. Salinas Police said a suspect is in custody.

The sheriff's office has issued a shelter-in-place for Zabala Road south of Williams Road, west of Alisal Road, east of Old Stage Road, and north of the intersection of Alisal Raod/Old Stage Road until further notice.

This is a developing story.