Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce crushes all competition at her son’s sports day

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is one of the greatest ever sprinters — accustomed to winning Olympic and world titles — so when she took part in a race at her son’s sports day, no one else really stood a chance.

Fraser-Pryce can be seen sprinting off into the distance in video footage which has since gone viral on social media, leaving the other parents trailing meters behind her.

The 36-year-old is the third fastest woman of all time, with only Florence Griffith-Joyner and Elaine Thompson-Herah recording faster times in the 100 meters.

Fraser-Pryce’s speed has carried her to eight Olympic medals — three of them gold — as well as 10 world titles, and now victory at her son’s sports day.

“Every point counts,” she commented, alongside a heart, smiley face, and rocket emojis, on a Facebook post showing the video.

But it seems that Fraser-Pryce is one of the only athletes to push it to the limit outside of the sport’s top echelons, as four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson recalled skipping out on his son’s sports day on Twitter.

“At my son’s school parent sports day I was long retired and some of the parents were younger than me. Increased risk of ‘I’m John and I just beat Michael Johnson in a race.’ Nope!” he tweeted.

With Paris 2024 on the horizon for Fraser-Pryce, it doesn’t seem likely that she will take it any easier in next year’s edition should she take part. Sorry, other parents.

