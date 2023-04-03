Ben Affleck reveals potentially major character spoiler for DC’s ‘The Flash’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Ben Affleck’s loose lips let slip a major spoiler related to DC’s upcoming “The Flash.”

Consider this fair warning that this story contains information about Affleck’s spoiler.

The “Air” actor appeared on a new episode of the “SmartLess” podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes on Monday, where he discussed his excitement about the upcoming “Flash” film. (CNN and DC are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“That movie is really good,” Affleck said, adding that he thinks it’s his best work as Batman and admitting he “finally figured out how to play the guy.”

The two-time Oscar winner has portrayed the Caped Crusader four times previously, beginning with 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

Affleck went on to say that he realized he had finally nailed his portrayal of Batman because of a specific scene from the new film, which is when he revealed the spoiler related to a character who has not officially been announced to appear as part of the movie.

“It was a scene where I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys, and she saves me,” he said, pausing midway through the thought to say that he feels like DC’s “spoiler assassins” may come for him.

Alas, he continued, even making reference to one of Wonder Woman’s most prized weapons.

“She saves me with the lasso of truth. And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work and I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I got it,'” he said.

The comment seemingly confirms theories about a Wonder Woman cameo in “The Flash” that fans have been speculating about after Funko Pop! released a line of toys in March inspired by the new movie’s characters, including a Wonder Woman toy.

Affleck stopped short, however, of making any reference to Gal Gadot, the actress who has thus far played Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe. It also remains to be seen whether the scene he spoke about will actually end up in the final cut of “The Flash,” due in theaters this summer.

Monday’s “SmartLess” episode also contained a brief surprise appearance from Jennifer Lopez, whom Affleck married in July 2022.

After she popped in to say a quick hello, Hayes started singing “waiting for the night,” a not entirely accurate lyric from Lopez’s 1999 hit “Waiting for Tonight” — one which Lopez was quick to correct.

“Oh my love, it’s ‘waiting for tonight,'” she said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.