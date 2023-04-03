8 involved in Amsterdam heist sentenced to up to 15 years

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Eight robbers who stole millions of euros’ worth of precious metals from an armored transport vehicle then opened fire on police in a wild car chase through Amsterdam have been convicted and handed prison sentences ranging from two to 15 years. The Amsterdam District Court said Monday that the May 19, 2021, car chase through the northern suburbs of Amsterdam sowed fear and panic among police involved in the chase and members of the public who watched as the robbers opened fire with two automatic weapons. One man involved in the robbery was fatally shot by police. The robbers got away with precious metals worth 14.5 million euros. More than 4 million euros’ worth is still missing.

