Report: 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — At least three people were killed and another three were injured during a shooting inside an Oklahoma City bar Saturday night. KOCO-TV reports that police say one person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting around 9 p.m. at Whiskey Barrel Saloon near Newcastle Road and South Roff Avenue in southwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department tweeted that investigators were at the scene of a significant incident in the area. KOCO reports police did not have a suspect in custody Saturday.

