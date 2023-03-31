Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary, calls for justice
By ELENA BECATOROS and HANNA ARHIROVA
Associated Press
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians are commemorating the anniversary of the liberation of Bucha after a brutal Russian occupation a year ago left behind hundreds of dead civilians, some with signs of torture, establishing the town near Kyiv as an epicenter of the war’s atrocities. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at a ceremony in Bucha Friday, vowing to punish those who committed outrages there that are still raw. The Kremlin’s forces occupied Bucha weeks after they invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and stayed for about a month. Ukrainian troops retook the town and found horrific scenes. Hundreds of bodies were uncovered including some of children.