Police seek suspects accused of robbing same man twice at Queens parking garage

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Police are looking for the suspects who allegedly robbed a man twice at the same parking garage in Flushing, Queens.

The first robbery happened just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 23 at a parking garage on 38th Avenue.

Police say one suspect approached a 51-year-old man inside the garage, pointed a gun at his head and demanded money. When the victim said he didn’t have any money, the suspect allegedly told a key, then ran off with a second suspect who had been acting as a lookout.

Then on March 14, police say the same suspect approached the same 51-year-old man inside the parking garage, pointed a gun at his head and demanded money.

The suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face and stole $5,500 in cash from him before taking off with the same lookout.

