Mississippi closer to more state police in mostly Black city

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Tensions erupted as the Mississippi House passed the final version of a bill to expand territory of a state-run police department inside the state’s capital city. Jackson is majority-Black and governed by Democrats. The state Legislature is majority-white and controlled by Republicans. The House voted Friday to send the governor a bill that would also create a new court with an appointed judge. Supporters say the proposal could increase safety. Jackson has had more than 100 homicides for each of the past three years. Opponents say the plan would stomp on local governance and create unequal justice systems. Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has criticized crime in Jackson but has not said whether he will sign the bill,

