Complaints from water park in Virginia lead to open lewdness charges against Allegheny County sex offender

BALDWIN, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A registered sex offender in Allegheny County is facing indecent exposure and open lewdness charges after complaints from people at a water park in Virginia led police to a GoPro camera.

According to the criminal complaint, Baldwin police reached out to the Allegheny County probation sex offender unit after getting a call about James Wright from police in Alexandria, Virginia.

Alexandria police said they were called to the Great Waves water park last year after multiple people said a man was using a GoPro camera to film them.

When police searched a house Wright was living in, they said they found several electronic items he wasn’t allowed to own because of his probation status. Police said Wright admitted using a GoPro at Great Waves and officers found the camera at Wright’s parents’ house after he told them it would be there.

While searching an SD card, police said they found several “surreptitious” video recordings of women and girls taken at public places like stores and public swimming pools without their consent.

Police said they also found a video of Wright committing a lewd act while he was in a room with two girls.

Wright was arrested in 2017 for also allegedly committing a lewd act on a teenage girl in Kennywood.

In the most recent case, Wright is facing multiple charges including open lewdness, indecent exposure, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility and illegal use of wire or oral communications.

