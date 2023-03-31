Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (AP) — President Joe Biden pledged during his visit to a Mississippi town ravaged by a deadly tornado vowed that the federal government is “not leaving” until the area is back on its feet. Last week’s twister destroyed 300 homes and businesses in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, and nearby Silver City, leaving mounds of lumber, bricks and twisted metal. Hundreds of other structures were badly damaged. The death toll in the state stands at 21. Biden and first lady Jill Biden surveyed the damage, met with homeowners and first responders and got a briefing from federal and state officials.

By COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press

