Residents on River Road want Monterey County to assist more after recent storms

SALINAS, CA (KION-TV)- Even with a break from the rain today, the aftermath is a constant issue for drivers on River Road.

Jarrod Domingos, who lives on River Road, showed KION Reporter Karl Cooke some of the damage seen on the road.

Jarrod also showed Karl where the county built a culvert to try and relieve some of that debris.

But because of how small the drainage is, he says it still overflows into the roads. He adds this is about as much help as they've seen from Monterey County.

"There's been no help from the county," Domingos said. "The community, there's been some help. There's "Served" from the Monterey Peninsula, which has actually helped, you know, find some funding for us through other sources with the county. Basically, their stance is a private road, we can't touch it. We have nothing to do with it."

Karl also worked on getting a response from Monterey County on how they're trying to fix the problem.



Although they couldn't go on camera, county reps told us the road was not under the county's jurisdiction, and they couldn't restore the private property.