Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:16 AM
Published 10:41 AM

Residents on River Road want Monterey County to assist more after recent storms

SALINAS, CA (KION-TV)- Even with a break from the rain today, the aftermath is a constant issue for drivers on River Road. 

Jarrod Domingos, who lives on River Road, showed KION Reporter Karl Cooke some of the damage seen on the road.

Jarrod also showed Karl where the county built a culvert to try and relieve some of that debris.

But because of how small the drainage is, he says it still overflows into the roads. He adds this is about as much help as they've seen from Monterey County.

"There's been no help from the county," Domingos said. "The community, there's been some help. There's "Served" from the Monterey Peninsula, which has actually helped, you know, find some funding for us through other sources with the county. Basically, their stance is a private road, we can't touch it. We have nothing to do with it."

Karl also worked on getting a response from Monterey County on how they're trying to fix the problem.


Although they couldn't go on camera, county reps told us the road was not under the county's jurisdiction, and they couldn't restore the private property.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Karl Cooke

Karl Cooke is a Multimedia Journalist for KION News Channel 46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content