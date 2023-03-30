Monterey County cancer survivors to model at “Celebration of Life Fashion Show”

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The American Cancer Society is hosting its annual Celebration of Life Fashion Show that will be held on April 14 in Monterey. All the models walking the runway are local cancer survivors.

Jette Tankersley Everett

The 29th annual Celebration of life Fashion show takes place Friday, April 14th, at the Monterey Conference Center located at 1 Portola Plaza. Doors open at 10 a.m. for a reception and silent auction bidding. The fashion show and luncheon will take place from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Among those participating in the Celebration of Life Fashion Show is first-time model Jette Tankersley Everett. Jette was born and raised in the Salinas Valley and, in July 2021, was diagnosed with stage 3 nodular melanoma. A week later, she got married to her fiancé.

“Cancer has a way of reminding you that life is too short to put off living it,” says Jette Tankersley Everett, cancer survivor and Celebration of Life fashion model. “Every cancer journey is different. Fortunately, there have been a lot of advances in treatment.”

The 29th annual Celebration of Life Fashion Show ‘Shake, Rattle & Roll” will have a silent auction, raffle and luncheon. Since starting, the gala has raised more than two million dollars.

This year's event will feature 32 local cancer survivors that will model spring fashion from area boutiques. They will share their stories and share how the American Cancer Society is helping with research for a cure.