Japanese surfer nears 90 and talks of catching waves at 100

FUJISAWA, Japan (AP) — Seiichi Sano was a busy company owner for the early part of his life. But he began anew at 80 by climbing Mt. Fuji. He apparently was not challenged enough by Japan’s highest peak so he almost immediately took up surfing. Sano turns 90 later this year and has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest male to surf. Now he’s after other tests. He says “I think it would be interesting to try to surf until I’m 100. I think I take better care of myself when I have goals like this.” Sano lives near Yokohama and gets out most weekends to surf.

