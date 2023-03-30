Conservative media figures leap to Donald Trump’s defense

NEW YORK (AP) — Conservative media figures were quick to defend former President Donald Trump after news came out that he had been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury. ‘A disgrace,’ said Fox News Channel’s Jesse Watters. ‘Repulsive,’ said Fox’s Sean Hannity. ‘Insane,’ said Newsmax’s Eric Bolling. Many commentators dismissed the case against Trump, even though the specific charges remained under seal. Hannity had a studio audience for his live show on Fox and commentators on several programs seemed to compete for applause lines with inflammatory language. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham used a swear word to refer to the case when appearing on Hannity’s show.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.