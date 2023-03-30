Conservative media figures leap to Donald Trump’s defense
By DAVID BAUDER
AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Conservative media figures were quick to defend former President Donald Trump after news came out that he had been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury. ‘A disgrace,’ said Fox News Channel’s Jesse Watters. ‘Repulsive,’ said Fox’s Sean Hannity. ‘Insane,’ said Newsmax’s Eric Bolling. Many commentators dismissed the case against Trump, even though the specific charges remained under seal. Hannity had a studio audience for his live show on Fox and commentators on several programs seemed to compete for applause lines with inflammatory language. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham used a swear word to refer to the case when appearing on Hannity’s show.