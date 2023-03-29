Truck wanted after tire comes off on interstate, flies over median, hits car and kills passenger

By Stephanie Moore

NEWBERRY COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — One person was killed when a tire came off a truck along a South Carolina interstate, flew over the median and hit a vehicle, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said at about 1 p.m. Sunday, a white 4-door truck with a utility trailer was driving west on Interstate 26 near mile marker 83.

They said a tire came off that truck, crossed the median and struck a vehicle in the eastbound lanes.

The passenger in the vehicle the tire hit died after the crash, troopers said.

Troopers said the truck left the scene.

Troopers are looking for the truck seen in these pictures.

They said the damage to the right side trailer area.

If you have any information, call *HP.

