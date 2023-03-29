Treefort music festival is estimated to have brought millions in profit to the city of Boise

By Christinna Bautista

IDAHO (KIVI) — Treefort Music Festival was held at Julia Davis Park for the first time this year, where more than 25,000 people were expected to attend the five-day festival. City Officials estimate about $8 million in direct investments to the city.

“Everyone from local restaurants to the comedy club, even parking meters, are seeing more business around that time, so everyone is seeing an increase,” said Holly Cook with the Boise Metro Chamber.

According to the Boise Metro Chamber, nearly 50% of those that attended the festival were from out of town.

“So it brings a lot of different people to the community that haven’t been here before, and they get to discover and like Boise just like the rest of us,” said Holly Cook.

Treefort Music Festival was one of the reasons why Boise was recognized as one of three domestic destinations included on the Global Travel Authority, Lonely Planet’s Top 30 destinations to visit in 2023.

