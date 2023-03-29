Trans woman awaits ruling from Australian basketball league

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A transgender female player is awaiting a decision from Basketball Australia on whether she can compete in a second-tier division of the women’s national league. Lexi Rodgers revealed in a podcast that she is the trans woman applying to play in the NBL1 competition. Rodgers said she made her identity public so people would see the “trans player” being referred to in mainstream and social media as a person, not an unknown entity. Rodgers went on the “Under The Surface” podcast with former Women’s National Basketball League MVP Anneli Maley to speak about her experience since it was revealed last week that there was a trans player competing in the women’s semi-professional basketball league.

