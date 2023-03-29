Kansas construction company has its own idea for a downtown Royals stadium

By KMBC 9 News Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A Kansas construction company has put out its own vision for a potential Kansas City Royals Stadium.

Mammoth Sports Construction, based in Meriden, Kan., released its idea of a new stadium on Tuesday.

The stadium would be built at the site of the old Kansas City Star building, located on McGee Street.

Part of the ballpark would be stretched over the interstate.

The stadium would include recycled copper from The Star’s old building, a brick façade that “incorporates the style of the iconic West Bottoms” and curved seating that preserves the current seating arrangement of Kauffman Stadium.

Fenway Park in Boston and Camden Yards in Baltimore inspires the U-shaped design.

Mammoth Design Director David Folsom is a lifetime baseball fan and Kansas City native.

“Altogether, it’s a timeless ballpark design, woven into its city, with all the history of yesterday and the features of tomorrow,” a statement reads from the company. “Craftsman quality. Anchored to place. A city like this one deserves no less.”

Of course, this is just an idea.

Royals ownership held multiple listening sessions earlier this year concerning a downtown stadium.

The team says they have narrowed it down to four or five locations in Kansas City to build the new stadium.

“We will be the biggest investor in this project,” said Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman in January, who said the team will invest $1 billion into the stadium.

