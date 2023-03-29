Fallen McAlester officer Joseph Barlow to be laid to rest

By Jennifer Maupin

MCALESTER, Oklahoma (KJRH) — The McAlester community has wrapped their arms around the Barlow family after officer Joseph Barlow lost his life during a funeral procession for another officer.

Thousands gathered for benefit dinners and to donate to his family.

The community is prepared to show more love as officer Barlow will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Funeral services will be held at the Southeast Expo Center off Highway 270 in McAlester at 2 p.m.

Officer Barlow is remembered as being a friend to everyone and an incredibly hard worker.

Also, on Wednesday, the bond for the man accused of wrecking into Barlow, Martin Rodriguez, was raised from $75,000 to $250,000.

“The current bond on Rivas is not sufficient,” court documents read. “Due to the seriousness of the crime, the likelihood of conviction, and the lack of ties to the community, the State believes this defendant is an extreme flight risk.”

The state asked for a $500,000 and the court decided on $250,000.

