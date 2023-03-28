US, Japan reach deal on vital minerals for EV batteries

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and the United States have reached an agreement on trade in critical minerals for electric vehicle batteries. The deal due to be formally signed later Tuesday is expected to enable electric vehicles using metals sourced or processed in Japan to qualify for tax breaks under the Inflation Reduction Act. The two sides have agreed to not impose export duties on trade in lithium, cobalt, manganese, nickel and graphite — all strategically important minerals. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the deal with Japan showed the U.S. commitment to “building resilient and secure supply chains.”

