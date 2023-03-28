Skip to Content
Takeaways from AP’s interview with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

By JULIE PACE, HANNA ARHIROVA and JAMES JORDAN
Associated Press

ON BOARD A TRAIN FROM SUMY TO KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A team of journalists from The Associated Press spent two days traveling by train with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He visited the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, which still faces regular shelling from Russian forces, and northern towns in the Sumy region that were liberated one year ago, shortly after the war began. The AP is the first news organization to travel extensively with Zelenskyy since the war began. He spoke with AP about the fight for the city of Bakhmut, the weapons his country has been promised from the West, and his assessment of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

