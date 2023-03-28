Israel’s Netanyahu: Mossad helped Greece uncover terror plot
By DEREK GATOPOULOS, COSTAS KANTOURIS and JOSEF FEDERMAN
Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country’s intelligence agency Mossad helped Greece stop a terrorist attack planned against at least one Jewish site in Athens. Greek authorities said two men described as being of Pakistani origin and not named have been arrested to prevent an attack considered to be imminent on a Jewish restaurant. The suspects were charged Tuesday with terrorism offenses, while a third man believed to be outside Greece has been charged in absentia with similar offenses.