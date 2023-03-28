Israel’s Netanyahu: Mossad helped Greece uncover terror plot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country’s intelligence agency Mossad helped Greece stop a terrorist attack planned against at least one Jewish site in Athens. Greek authorities said two men described as being of Pakistani origin and not named have been arrested to prevent an attack considered to be imminent on a Jewish restaurant. The suspects were charged Tuesday with terrorism offenses, while a third man believed to be outside Greece has been charged in absentia with similar offenses.

By DEREK GATOPOULOS, COSTAS KANTOURIS and JOSEF FEDERMAN Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.