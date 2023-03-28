Alabama police officer killed, another wounded in shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Officials in Alabama say a Huntsville police officer has died after being shot and another officer was critically wounded. The two Huntsville officers were shot Tuesday evening at an apartment complex as they responded to a report of a woman being shot. City officials say one officer died from his injuries and the other underwent emergency surgery and is in critical condition. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall identified the officer who was killed as Officer Garrett Crumby. Jail records show that 24-year-old Juan Robert Laws was arrested on a charge of capital murder of a law enforcement officer. He is being held without bond.

