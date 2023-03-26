Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 12:02 PM

Arizona prison inmate dies, being investigated as a homicide

KION

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — An inmate died at an Arizona prison Saturday and authorities said it is being investigated as a homicide.

Arizona Department of Corrections officials say 50-year-old Jereme Cosby died Saturday after being found unresponsive in his shared housing unit at the State Prison Complex-Lewis in Buckeye.

They said prison staff attempted life-saving measures, but Cosby was declared dead by responding paramedics.

Corrections officials said an investigation of Cosby’s death will be conducted by criminal investigators.

Cosby had been in an Arizona prison since 2005 after he was sentenced out of Mohave County for first-degree murder.

Associated Press

