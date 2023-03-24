Guilty of abetting abortion, Polish woman vows to fight on

BRUSSELS (AP) — Justyna Wydrzyńska was found guilty of helping a woman obtain abortion pills. That’s a crime in Poland. You can possess and take them, but you can’t assist someone seeking to terminate a pregnancy. Wydrzyńska says she identifies with the domestic violence victim she helped. She says she knew that if she had another child she would never be able to escape from her violent partner. Rights activists are watching closely. They believe her case sets a precedent. Wydrzyńska plans to appeal but Poland is in campaign mode ahead of fall elections and her case is politically charged.

