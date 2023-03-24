Children found safe after SUV stolen out of Douglas County driveway, officials say

By KETV Staff

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said three children are safe after the vehicle they were in was stolen early Friday.

Andrew Berkshire with the sheriff’s office said investigators responded to the area of 83rd and Potter streets around 6:20 a.m. He said a car was reported stolen outside the driveway where it was running. Three children were inside.

Berkshire said when the suspect realized the kids were in the SUV, they abandoned the vehicle near 76th and Vane streets. A neighbor reportedly spotted the SUV and alerted law enforcement.

The children are safe and accounted for, authorities said. They are still searching for a Ford Edge, which the suspect may be driving.

