6 accused of trafficking fentanyl from Arizona to Madison, Wisconsin

By WCCO Staff

MADISON, Wisconsin (WCCO) — Wisconsin officials announced on Friday the arrests of six individuals accused of trafficking fentanyl from Arizona to Wisconsin. One of the arrested is from Minnesota.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the individuals coordinated in shipping over five kilograms, which is roughly 11 pounds, of fentanyl to Madison, Wisconsin. The shipments were made through the United States Postal Service.

Five of the six arrested are from Madison, Wisconsin, with their ages ranging from 21 to 46. The sixth person arrested is a 25-year-old from Minneapolis. They were all arrested on Monday and face federal drug trafficking charges, the DOJ said.

Six firearms were seized during the arrests, including one that was modified to be fully automatic, according to the DOJ.

“The trafficking of over five kilograms of fentanyl into Wisconsin is troubling, especially when only two milligrams, equivalent to just a few grains of salt, is a potentially lethal dose,” John G. McGarry, assistant special agent in charge for Drug Enforcement Administration-Milwaukee District Office, said.

In addition to the six arrested, warrants have been issued for two other individuals in connection to the case.

