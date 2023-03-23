Scandal-plagued China soccer hit by new corruption probes

BEIJING (AP) — China’s scandal-plagued official Football Association has been rocked by new corruption probes into its chiefs of discipline and competition. The sports ministry said that Wang Xiaoping, director the association’s Disciplinary Committee, and Huang Song, were both “suspected of serious violations” of law and discipline. It added that Huang was being investigated by the ruling Communist Party’s corruption watchdog, the sports ministry’s anti-graft body and by authorities in Hebei province outside Beijing where the national team maintains a training camp. The announcements come barely a month after the head of China’s national soccer federation Chen Shuyuan was arrested on corruption charges.

