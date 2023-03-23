Other states are copying Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” efforts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Florida’s move to expand its prohibition on teaching sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom comes as several states are pursuing similar bans. At least 30 bills similar to the ban critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law have been proposed in 16 states so far this year. DeSantis’ administration is pursuing an expansion of the prohibition to all grades in public schools. Alabama and Arkansas are the only other states with laws similar to Florida’s. DeSantis and supporters say they are protecting children from inappropriate material. But critics say the bans marginalize LGBTQ people and create a chilling effect.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.