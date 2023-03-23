House China panel turns focus to plight of Uyghurs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two women who experienced life in Chinese “re-education” camps for Uyghurs will be among the witnesses as a special House committee focused on countering China shines a light on human rights abuses in the country. The Chinese government has been widely condemned for alleged atrocities against Uyghur Muslims in its far western Xinjiang region. The allegations include genocide, forced sterilization and the mass detention of nearly 1 million Uyghurs. Beijing has denied the allegations, which are based on interviews with survivors and other evidence. Committee chairman Mike Gallagher says “a genocide is, in fact, happening again,” and it’s time to do something to stop it.

By KEVIN FREKING and ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press

