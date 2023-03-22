Thai police kill suspect in shootings after 14-hour standoff

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in provincial Thailand have killed a man who had fired at commandos storming his house trying to safely end a 14-hour standoff after he shot to death three people. It happened early Thursday in Phetchaburi, about 105 miles southwest of Bangkok. Police said the man killed two men and a motorcycle driver, whose bodies lay outside for hours before they were safely retrieved. Intermittent gunfire came from the man’s house throughout the standoff. Police said they’d used negotiations to try to end the standoff at first and that a prolonged standoff could have endangered people. It happened a week after a standoff in Bangkok involving a police official whom officers were trying to detain for mental health treatment.

