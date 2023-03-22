S. Korean unification minister in Japan to discuss N. Korea

TOKYO (AP) — South Korea’s unification minister and senior Japanese government officials have reaffirmed their close cooperation in response to North Korea’s escalating missile threats at a rare meeting, a sign of a further thaw in relations that comes only a week after their leaders agreed to work past their troubled history and mend ties so they can better respond together to growing regional threats. Kwon Youngse was in Japan on Thursday, becoming the first unification minister to do so in 18 years.

