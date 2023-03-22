Pensacola Christian College student killed while doing yardwork

By Robert Ristaneo

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida (WALA) — A Pensacola Christian College student was performing yardwork at a house on Airport Boulevard in Escambia County when a truck drifted off the road and killed him, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the incident occurred at 3:40 p.m. today and the 19-year-old student was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said it happened just east of U.S. Highway 29 on Airport and it was a pickup truck that drifted off the road onto the pedestrian sidewalk where the student was.

Highway Patrol said the driver of the truck was 59-year-old Oscar Martin of Pensacola and he is being taken into custody and charged with DUI manslaughter.

