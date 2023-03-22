‘Nightmare’: Survivor of Mexico kidnapping returns to North Carolina, seeks justice

By Destinee Patterson

Click here for updates on this story

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WRAL) — Recovery, responsibility and justice are the primary focuses of the attorneys for Eric Williams and Latavia Washington McGee. They are the only two of four who survived a violent kidnapping in Matamoros, Mexico on March 3. WRAL News learned Williams returned back to Winston-Salem, where he lives with his wife and kids, to continue recovering over the weekend.

The group traveled from the Carolinas to Mexico to support McGee, who had planned to get a medical procedure done.

However, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were killed, apparently immediately, and their bodies were loaded on a truck, along with Williams and McGee. They were later found in a shack.

“It’s going to be recovery…Everything that he’s experienced – they’ve experienced – is going to be a day-by-day process,” their attorney Jason Keith said.

Being that both survivors are expecting long recoveries, Keith said his team is working to make sure they’re compensated.

“Trying to find loopholes in the law to get financial compensation, trying to financial liability for insurance policies that we can access to get compensation, trying to find some means to get some amount of money to help pay for the extensive amount of medical expenses that all parties have had to already pay or will have to pay in the future. Some of that might include some necessary therapy,” he explained.

In a statement, Keith, and another one of their attorneys, Harry Daniels, called the situation a “nightmare.”

“Over the past few weeks, Eric and Latavia have been through a nightmare the likes of which most of us can hardly believe. Now as they continue to recover from their physical and psychological injuries, we wanted to take a moment to thank everyone for the unbelievable outpouring of concern and support.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.