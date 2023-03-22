New Orleans woman makes it her mission to bring celebration and strength back to childbirth

By Jennifer Crockett

LOUISIANA (WDSU) — A CDC report released March 16 reveals a significant increase in the nation’s maternal death rate. It’s nearly doubled in just four years, from 658 deaths in 2018 to 1,205 women dying of maternal causes in 2021.

The racial disparity in our health care system is also growing. The report also shows Black mothers are dying at a rate that’s twice the national average.

Louisiana ranks as one of the worst birth outcome states, especially among women and children of color, according to Louisiana’s Department of Health statistics. Black mothers in Louisiana are up to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes, and Black babies are less likely to survive infancy in our state.

“Over 21,000 babies die before reaching their first babies, and Black babies are twice as likely to die before reaching their first birthdays,” said Certified Nurse Midwife and CEO of Sista Midwife Productions, Nicole Deggins. “One of the things I think is most appalling is when we do research, when we look at the cases of the people who have died, they say that over 80% of them are preventable. That is horrific that that could have been prevented.”

Deggins committed to bringing birthing back to a time of celebration and strength. She started training doulas in southeast Louisiana ten years ago. Today, nearly 50 of Deggins’s Healthy Birth Ambassadors are practicing in Louisiana.

“Pregnancy is not just about the woman who is pregnant,” Deggins said. “We cannot bear this weight alone – just the pregnant woman – it cannot be all on her. So, everyone has to rally around her, support her through that time. If she’s depressed, if she’s sad, if she’s anxious, if she has questions — be a loving hand; be a listening ear. And in the postpartum period, as well.”

“And we’re just at the beginning,” Deggins said. “I’m really looking forward to training more and more Healthy Birth Ambassadors in Louisiana.”

The state is also promoting new efforts to improve women’s health. Today, the newly-created Office of Women’s Health and Community Health is launching a series of Town Halls to spread awareness and gain feedback about the health programs available and those still needed. The first Town Hall is tonight in Baton Rouge. The next meeting is in Hammond March 27 at Southeastern’s Student Union.

