McAlester Patrolman Joseph Barlow dies days after funeral procession crash

MCALESTER, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A McAlester police officer has died following a crash during the funeral procession for one of the department’s captains.

On March 17, Patrolman Joseph Barlow was involved in a head-on crash with a pickup truck while escorting Capt. Richard Parker’s body from Tulsa to Wetumka. The police department announced last week that Parker had died suddenly after serving the community for nearly 26 years.

Barlow was taken to a hospital in critical condition. McAlester police announced Monday that Barlow died from his injuries while surrounded by family, friends and local law enforcement officers.

“Barlow served not only his nation in the United States Army, but his community of McAlester with great pride,” McAlester Police Department officials posted to social media. “We ask that you keep officer Barlow’s friends, family, and community in your thoughts as they grieve this great loss and continue to cope (with recent) tragedies.”

Police arrested the suspect who crashed into the procession on a complaint of driving illegally while causing great bodily harm as well as driving without a license.

