March Madness: Athletes balance privacy, online profile
By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Basketball Writer
The NIL age has opened a vast new world of earning potential for student-athletes the NCAA long insisted were amateurs. Social media platforms, once solely windows into smaller worlds, became gateways to wider audiences and revenue streams. Social media has in turn turbocharged March Madness, that one-of-a-kind American sporting event with communal elements already built in long before the internet even existed. Taking advantage of this Madness-fueled social media explosion requires a bit of savvy, discernment and lots of engagement.