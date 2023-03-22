Great white shark cruises by Key West during Spring Break

By WFOR Staff

MIAMI (WFOR) — Key West is a popular spot for college kids during spring break.

On March 16th, the city with the Southern Most Point also got a visitor who was not interested in pub crawls or all-night parties, instead, it preferred the quiet ocean waters and a fresh seafood dinner.

It was a nearly 12-and-a-half-foot-long great white shark nicknamed Scot.

According to Ocearch, the more than 1,600-pound shark pinged off the island just before noon before heading west toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Ocearch reports Scot was tagged on Sept. 8th, 2021 off Ironbound Island, Nova Scotia.

Scot was the 74th white shark tagged, sampled, and released by OCEARCH in the Northwest Atlantic Ocean

