GOP operative who advised Youngkin moves to pro-DeSantis PAC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A top Republican operative who worked as an adviser on Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s winning campaign has signed on to work for a super PAC urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president. A person familiar with the arrangement told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Jeff Roe will serve as an adviser to Never Back Down. The move comes as DeSantis readies for an expected 2024 Republican presidential campaign and works on building up a campaign infrastructure to support a potential bid. It wasn’t clear what the departure of a top strategist would mean for Youngkin, who has sparked speculation about a possible presidential bid of his own.

